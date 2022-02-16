PKL season 8 final to be held on Feb 25; playoffs on Feb 21, 23

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Dabang Delhi hold Gujarat Lions to 24-24 tie in Pro Kabaddi League
-
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final will be held on February 25 while the two play-off prior to the mega match will be held on February 21 and 23 respectively, organizers said on Wednesday.
"The playoffs are scheduled to be held on 21st February and on 23rd February. The grand finale of Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is scheduled to be held on 25th February," a media release issued here said on Wednesday.
It also said that the top six teams will then battle it out for the PKL trophy.
Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, PKL said: "We have been able to conduct the league day-on-day with no break this is a huge achievement and milestone, not just for kabaddi, but for the resumption of all indoor & contact sports."
"PKL Season 8 has also seen tough competition amongst teams with the race to the playoffs set to go down to the final day of the league stage," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor