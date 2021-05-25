PSL 6: Anwar Ali tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Abu Dhabi departure

-
Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Anwar Ali has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the flight to Abu Dhabi scheduled to depart on Wednesday for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six games.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan pacer had tested negative for COVID-19 before checking into a Karachi hotel, but his second test produced a positive COVID result on Tuesday.
Anwar will now be quarantined for at least 10 days and will be released from the isolation only after two negative tests.
On Monday, Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah and Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi were ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL.
Naseem breached the protocols for departure from Pakistan by arriving at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result.
While Afridi was training in Karachi for the upcoming tournament matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.
"The PCB does not take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols," Babar Hamid, Director -- Commercial and head of PSL 6 said in an official statement.
"This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations," he added.
As per the COVID-19 protocols for the remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches, all those traveling through chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore were directed to assemble at the team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on Monday with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel.
However, Naseem presented a PCR report from a test that was conducted on May 18.Upon submission of the report, he was placed into isolation on a separate floor before being released following a decision made by a three-member panel on the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL.
Meanwhile, Afridi who appeared in Sultans' four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.
