Eng vs NZ: Practiced on grass wickets back home, says NZ coach Stead

New Zealand's practice ahead of the two-match Test series against England has been hampered by rain in Southampton, but head coach Gary Stead believes that his side is on the right track because of some quality sessions back home.
Since arriving in Southampton, the Kiwis have not been able to train outdoors in a proper manner due to England's wettest May-s. The Met Office has already reported that the UK was at its 10th wettest May since the records began in 1862.
"I guess when you come to an English summer you still expect to get outside occasionally. It's been a little bit frustrating, because you come over and guys just want to get a feel for the different conditions here," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying.
"We've been lucky with the buildup we had in New Zealand. We trained on grass wickets, we had two camps as well. So it's not like we're miles behind or anything like that," he added.
Talking about the challenges of carrying a bigger squad, Stead said: "It's just a little bit different when you've got a bigger squad and stuff as well, with 20-odd players here, to manage their expectations when you're indoors is a little bit more difficult."
"But something that I guess we try and pride ourselves on is our ability to just roll with the punches and keep adapting to what's in front of us," he added.
Stead also said that Trent Boult will be departing for the UK on June 3 and he will link with the Kiwi squad ahead of the second Test against England.
"Trent's looking to leave New Zealand on the third of June, which is the second day of the Test match at Lord's. So he will come into London and join up with the team somewhere around the time that we're heading up to Birmingham," said Stead.
The first Test between England and New Zealand will commence on June 2 at Lord's Cricket Ground.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
