PSL 6: Shahid Afridi ruled out of the tournament due to back injury

-
ALSO READ
PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Shan Masood as Multan Sultans captain
Pakistan Cricket Board looking to hire UK-based firm for PSL bio-bubble
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo to feature in Abu Dhabi T10 league
Shahid Afridi blames Pakistan Cricket Borad for PSL 6's postponement
-
Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six due to a back injury.
The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming tournament matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.
Shahid, who appeared in Sultans' four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi."While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg," said Afridi in the PSL release.
"I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy," he added.
Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now have a complete 20-player squad.Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor