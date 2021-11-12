Rahane to lead India in 1st Test against NZ; Rohit, Pant, Bumrah rested

-
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, starting November 25, before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns to take charge from the second Test in Mumbai.
Newly appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested as part of BCCI's workload management policy.
"Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made a comeback in the Test squad along with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.
The Test series will be preceded by a three-match T20 series.
India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
