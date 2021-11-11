Ashes: Warner's opening partner to be Marcus Harris, says Bailey

-
Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey has all but confirmed that it would be Marcus Harris who would open alongside David Warner in the upcoming Ashes.
England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8, at the Gabba in Brisbane.
"Harry's had limited opportunities in the past, and he's been in and out a bit, so we'd love nothing more than for him hopefully to get an opportunity to get an extended run at it," Bailey said in a radio interview with RSN, as reported by Fox Cricket.
"What we have liked is his consistency. He's obviously been a prolific run scorer at domestic level here, but we also love the fact he went overseas and had a great year for Leicester as well," he added.
Harris had scored 137 against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield game late last month, but since then he has registered knocks of nine, one and zero from his other three innings.
However he has averaged 63, 49 and 70 for Victoria over the past three seasons, while he registered 655 runs at 55 for Leicester during the recent county series.
