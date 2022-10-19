LATEST NEWS
New Zealand can never be written off in T20 World Cup: Brendon McCullum
Rain washes out India's second T20 WC warm-up game against New Zealand

India's second and final warm-up game against New Zealand was on Wednesday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at The Gabba

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs New Zealand | Cricket

Press Trust of India  |  Brisbane 

T20 Warm Up Match, India vs NZ
T20 warm-up match between India and NZ halted after rain disrupted the game

India's second and final warm-up game against New Zealand was on Wednesday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at The Gabba here.

Both the Indian and New Zealand teams failed to hit the ground as heavens opened up during Pakistan's chase of 155 against Afghanistan at the same venue in the first practice match of the day.

India had earlier defeated hosts Australia by six runs in their first warm-up match here on Monday.

Against Australia, India rode on half-centuries from KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) to post 186 for 7, a target which they defended despite skipper Aaron Finch's return to form with a 54-ball 76.

Drafted into the side in place of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (3/4) starred for India with the ball in the final over, which effected four dismissals, including three wickets for the right-arm pacer.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign in a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 15:29 IST

