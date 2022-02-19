Ranji Trophy: Sachin congratulates Sakibul Gani for 'solid performance'

-
ALSO READ
Indian cricket will be spineless if Ranji trophy is ignored: Ravi Shastri
Ranji Trophy first phase from February 10, knockouts from May 30
Arjun Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane named in Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad
Ranji Trophy: Dhull, Rahane, Sarfaraz centuries highlight of day one
BCCI postpones Ranji, CK Nayudu Trophy, women's T20 league due to Covid-19
-
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday congratulated Bihar batter Sakibul Gani for a "solid performance" in his debut Ranji Trophy match.
Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday as he became the first player to score a triple-century on a first-class debut. The batter achieved the feat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram here at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata.
Tendulkar praised Sakibul Gani for smashing the triple hundred in his debut Ranji Trophy match.
"Congratulations to Sakibul Gani for a solid performance in his debut Ranji Trophy match. Keep it up," Tendulkar tweeted.
The batter scored 341 runs off just 405 balls with the help of 56 fours and 2 sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 84.20.
On Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane scored a century for Mumbai in the match against Saurashtra.
Delhi batter Yash Dhull also registered a ton on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.
The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor