Ravi Shastri delighted to see 'great team' Barcelona back in action

India head coach on Sunday expressed his delight at being able to see a 'great team' like back in action again as Spanish LaLiga resumed after being halted for close to 100 days due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking," Shastri said in a tweet with pictures of Messi and the Barcelona's match against Real Mallorca.



Great to see a great team back on the park alive and kicking - @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/7KX3SFNs2p — (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Barcelona registered a comfortable 4-0 win away on Saturday night.

Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Messi scored a goal each as Barca is at the top of the table with 61 points in 28 matches.

Cricket is currently on hold due to the health crisis which has gripped the world.

The T20 World Cup in Australia is slated to take place Down Under from October 18 to November 15. The ICC in its board meeting on Wednesday decided to a 'wait and watch' before deciding on the fate of the showpiece event.

The BCCI is looking at a similar window for the 13th edition of the IPL which got postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.