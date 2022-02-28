Rohit Sharma-led Team India equal record for most consecutive T20I wins

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows
BCCI, ECB seek nod from UAE to have capacity crowd for T20 WC final
Eject big names, bring in youngsters: Kapil Dev tells BCCI
-
After defeating Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I, Rohit Sharma-led Team India equalled the world record for registering the most consecutive T20I victories.
With this victory over Sri Lanka, Team India registered their 12th consecutive win in the shortest format and they have now equalled Afghanistan's record for most consecutive T20I wins by a Test-playing nation.
India is currently the No.1 ranked team in the shortest format of the game.
India won the third and final T20I match against Sri Lanka by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs. India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146.
Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.
Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain's knock of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25.
Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor