Rohit, Shikhar successful because they play to each other's strength: Irfan

Former India pacer reckons that the reason behind and Rohit Sharma's extremely successful opening partnership is their ability to play to each other's strengths.

The destructive Indian opening pairing of Rohit and Dhawan has ruled world in limited-overs since they started batting together in 2013.

"We know Shikhar plays very freely. He gives time to We all know how is able to change gears very quickly, but he takes time early on," Pathan said on Star Sports' ' Connected'.

Pathan said both the players are aware of the each other's game and abilities and that makes a huge difference.

"In you need someone at the other end to understand your strengths and weakness. Shikhar understands when needs time, for at least the few overs to get himself going," he added.

"So, he used to take the charge and I think that's what makes him successful. And as soon as the spinners came and Rohit Sharma got settled, he took all the pressure away from Shikhar Dhawan, so that's why the whole camaraderie really, really went on well for Team India for so many years," Pathan said.

Rohit and Dhawan have shared 16 century stands between and are joint second with Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden in the list of most hundred-run partnerships. The leaders are Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)