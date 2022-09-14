Samson misses out: Locals plan protest against BCCI in Thiruvananthapuram

Miffed with the non-inclusion of local boy in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, fans here are planning to protest against the national cricket board (BCCI) during the India-South Africa T20 match, to be held at the Greenfield Stadium on September 28.

Samson, who hails from the coastal village near the international airport, is presently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals and had a good tour of the West Indies recently. Hopes were high that he would make it to the T20 World Cup squad, but failed to impress the selectors.

Netizens are also questioning the selectors' decision that how the young wicket-keeper batter got ignored yet again. Another grouse is that despite KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's lean season, they were considered ahead of Samson.

IANS has learnt that there are plans that locals may come wearing T-Shirts with Samson's picture on it and protest against the during the India vs South Agrica match.

