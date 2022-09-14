Samson misses out: Locals plan protest against BCCI in Thiruvananthapuram

-
ALSO READ
SriLankan Airline starts refuelling at Thiruvananthapuram airport
Coast Guard holds community interaction programme for fishermen
BCCI spells terms for IPL media rights, sets base price at Rs 32,890 cr
Covid surge in 3 Kerala districts, state minister says 'no need for worry'
Tharoor qualified to contest for Congress prez poll: KPCC chief Sudhakaran
-
Miffed with the non-inclusion of local boy Sanju Samson in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, fans here are planning to protest against the national cricket board (BCCI) during the India-South Africa T20 match, to be held at the Greenfield Stadium on September 28.
Samson, who hails from the coastal village near the international airport, is presently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals and had a good tour of the West Indies recently. Hopes were high that he would make it to the T20 World Cup squad, but failed to impress the selectors.
Netizens are also questioning the selectors' decision that how the young wicket-keeper batter got ignored yet again. Another grouse is that despite KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's lean season, they were considered ahead of Samson.
IANS has learnt that there are plans that locals may come wearing T-Shirts with Samson's picture on it and protest against the BCCI during the India vs South Agrica match.
--IANS
sg/cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor