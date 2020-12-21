Serie A: Italian club Genoa fires coach Rolando Maran after slow start

-
ALSO READ
We were very dominant: Jose Mourinho after Tottenham's victory over Arsenal
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's rocket powers Juventus to 3-1 win at Genoa
Serie A: Inter Milan manager Conte hopeful of winning Italian league
Serie A: Inter Milan secures a dominating 6-0 victory over Brescia
ISL-7: We have to play like champions to win derby, says ATKMB's Kotal
-
Italian club Genoa fired coach Rolando Maran on Monday as the team remained stuck in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss to Benevento.
Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.
In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Italian coach had been fired.
The club thanks the coach and his staff for their commitment, it said.
In the 2013-14 season, Maran was fired twice by the same club Catania.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor