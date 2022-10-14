LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News
BCCI may lose Rs 955 cr if ICC doesn't get tax relief to host WC 2023
Business Standard

Shami picked as Bumrah's replacement in India squad for T20 World Cup

The BCCI on Friday named seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia

Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Team India | Mohammed Shami

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

World Cup, ICC, Mohammed Shami, Bowler
India bowler Mohammed Shami

The BCCI on Friday named seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted in a press release.

That Shami would replace Bumrah in the main squad was reported by PTI last month.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly. The tournament will be held from October 16 to November 13.

Bumrah has been ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to stress related injury on his back.

Shami had last played in T20 Internationals during the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

He was supposed to play in the six T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa but tested positive for CIVID-19 and had to remain in isolation. On return he had to prove his fitness before NCA approved his trip to Australia.

Shami has played 17 T20Is and has taken 18 wickets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ICC T20 World Cup 2022

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:04 IST

`