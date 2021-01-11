Shooter Tejaswini Sawant reigns supreme in 50m rifle 3P trials

-
ALSO READ
Five Maharashtra athletes get aid for 2020 Tokyo Olympics preparations
Shooting coach at Karni Singh range tests Covid positive, training to go on
Elite, Khelo India shooters to continue training at home range: Rijiju
Want to establish a sports authority in Bihar: Champion shooter Shreyasi
Indian Boxer Vikas Krishan targets gold medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
-
Senior shooter Tejaswini Sawant out-staged Punjab's Anjum Moudgil, in a battle of two Olympic quota holders, to win the Women's 50M Rifle 3 positions T1 trials, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Monday.
The former world champion from Maharashtra, aced the qualifying field with 1171, before getting into a gritty up and down battle with her younger rival, to prevail with an effort of 458.7. Anjum finished with 457.8.
Earlier Anjum had qualified third with 1167, behind Madhya Pradesh's Sunidhi Chauhan, who shot 1168.
Haryana's Nishchal, who took the final eighth qualifying spot, finished a creditable third in the finals, upstaging Lajja Gauswami, another senior shooter who made it to the finals.
Last week, reigning world number one Elavenil Valarivan and Assam's Hriday Hazarika won the women's and men's 10m Air Rifle T1 national selection trials respectively.
Gujarat's Elavenil shot 628.3 after the 60-shot qualification round, to enter the final in fourth place. Rajasthan's Nisha Kanwar top-scored with 631.8 as she led a strong eight-woman field into the finals.
The world number one turned out too strong in the final, beating senior shooter and Olympian Ayonika Paul of the Railways comfortably.
Elavenil finished with 251.7, two points ahead of second-placed Ayonika. Shriyanka Sadangi of Odisha finished third.
In the men's event, Assam's Hriday Hazarika delivered a start to finish performance in the finals, beating Madhya Pradesh's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, a Tokyo 2020 quota holder, 253.2 to 251.5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor