So many Indian players getting chances makes I-League special: IM Vijayan

Indian football great IM Vijayan has given his seal of approval to this season's I-League, saying it has given chance to many local players to make an impression.
The former star striker said that it is a great platform for the Indian players to perform and show their skills.
"I love watching the Hero I-League, and it's good to see the AIFF taking such good care to conduct the league, keeping the players safe, especially during a pandemic," Vijayan told the official website of the league.
"The thing that makes the league so interesting for me is that so many Indian players get a chance to play in this league, it is very good to see," he added.
The former India International, who was in the city to watch Gokulam Kerala's clash against Real Kashmir FC, was elated that the league was being conducted despite the pandemic.
Vijayan went on to express his support for Gokulam Kerala, the only side from his state in the I-League and who are currently engaged in a three-way battle at the top of the table with TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa.
"I've come all the way from Kerala to watch Gokulam's matches in the I-League because I enjoy watching these matches," he quipped.
"Gokulam are a good side, and they have played well so far in the I-League. The 3-0 win against a strong side like Churchill Brothers was proof that they can beat anyone on their day. With God's will, Gokulam can go on and win the league.
