Sometimes my passion for Delhi Capitals gets better of me: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Sunday said that his passion for the franchise sometimes ends up getting the better of him.
Ponting's remarks came while commenting on a video shared by Delhi Capitals on Twitter in which the former Australia skipper can be seen celebrating his side's win over Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.
"Sometimes my passion for my team gets the better of me! Always hard to beat MI, tough conditions for batting but Shreyas and Ashwin did exactly what we needed them to do. Great win @delhicapitals," tweeted Ponting.
Shreyas Iyer played an unbeaten inning of 33 as Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 130 with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Axar Patel was adjudged as Man of the Match for his three-wicket haul.
Avesh Khan also returned with three wickets as Mumbai Indians was restricted to 129/8 in the allotted twenty overs.
"I think after the six overs, I came onto bowl. My planning was not to concede boundaries on such a slow wicket. It was not an easy wicket for the batters to slog. Our team has Avesh Khan, he told me that we have qualified for the playoffs. Our team environment is very good," Axar told teammate Avesh Khan in a video posted on iplt20.com.
Delhi Capitals will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.
