Sports Ministry invites applications for National Sports Awards

-
ALSO READ
Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour
Will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted: Vijender Singh
Junior women academies' hockey: Madhya Pradesh side storms into semis
After a dry 2020, Indian hockey teams aim for Olympic podium in 2021
India's largest hockey stadium planned in Rourkela, to host 2023 World Cup
-
The Sports Ministry on Thursday invited applications for the national sports awards, allowing eligible athletes, coaches, universities and other entities to self-nominate and apply online for a second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last date of submitting applications is June 21.
"In view of the current pandemic situation, the nominations for the National Sports Awards will be accepted online, this year," the Ministry said in a release.
"Last year the Sports Ministry had for the first time allowed for self nomination of applicants in view of the pandemic.
"This year too, self nomination will be allowed. National Sporting Federations will also nominate athletes for the top honours," it added.
Till 2019, applicants needed recommendations to be able to apply but the condition was waived off last year as the COVID-19 lockdown prevented smooth movement of people.
Last year, 74 recipients were bestowed with the awards.
The prize money was also increased significantly with the Khel Ratna awardees receiving Rs 25 lakh, Arjuna awardees Rs 15 lakh, Dhronacharya (Lifetime) Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand winners Rs 10 lakh.
In an unprecedented move, cricketer Rohit Sharma, women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu and TT player Manika Batra were jointly awarded the Khel Ratna last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor