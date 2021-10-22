JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News

There are lot of expectations from current World Cup squad: Pathan
Business Standard

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 8 wickets to top group in T20 WC first round

Spinners Lahiru Kumara (3/7) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9) took three wickets apiece while Maheesh Theekshana got two wickets

Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | sri lanka | Netherlands

Press Trust of India  |  Sharjah 

Sri Lanka cricket team
FILE PIC: Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga along with team players during a training session | Photo: PTI

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by eight wickets in their final T20 World Cup first round match to top Group A here on Friday.

Already through to the Super 12s before Friday's match, Sri Lanka bundled out Netherlands for just 44 runs in 10 overs after they invited the European side to bat.

The Sri Lankans then chased down the paltry target in 7.1 overs to end the first round with three wins in as many matches.

Earlier, young Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana spun their web around Netherlands to bundle them out for a paltry 44.

Spinners Lahiru Kumara (3/7) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9) took three wickets apiece while Maheesh Theekshana got two wickets.

For Netherlands, Colin Ackermaan was the highest scorer with 11 runs and he was the only Netherlands batter to reach double-digit figures.

Brief Scores:

Netherlands 44 all out in 10 overs (Colin Ackermaan 11; Lahiru Kumara 3/7, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/9, Maheesh Theekshana 2/3).

Sri Lanka: 45 in 7.1 overs (Kusal Perera 33 not out, Brandon Glover 1/12).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 21:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY