Stan Wawrinka out 'a few weeks' after foot surgery

-
ALSO READ
Andy Murray receives wild-card entry into next year's Grand Slam tournament
Tennis players arrive for Australian Open; sent straight into quarantine
Andy Murray tests positive for Covid-19, in doubt for Australian Open
Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open, says he's 'gutted'
Djokovic humbles Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open title, 18th slam
-
Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot.
Wawrinka said Thursday that he would be out for a few weeks," with the French Open starting May 23. He won at Roland Garros in 2015.
After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it, Wawrinka wrote on his social media accounts.
The world No. 21, who turns 36 on Sunday, lost first-round matches at both tournaments he played this month, at Rotterdam and Doha.
Wawrinka lost in the second round at the Australian Open in January.
He could also target his local clay court tournament in Switzerland in the week before the French Open. Wawrinka won the Geneva Open in 2016 and 2017, which was his last title on the ATP circuit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor