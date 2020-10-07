Suryakumar played a fine innings, says MI teammate Hardik Pandya

-
ALSO READ
In 11th straight season for Mumbai, Kieron Pollard plays 150th IPL game
Would love to open for Mumbai if given opportunity: Suryakumar Yadav
IPL 2020 prediction: Champions Mumbai Indians is bookies top favourite
IPL 2020 preview: UAE's testing conditions a big challenge for players
IPL 2020: Under-strength Rajasthan Royals hope to upset in-form CSK
-
Mumbai Indians' young brigade has continued to impress in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, and on Tuesday it was Suryakumar Yadav who took the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers in Abu Dhabi as MI put 193 runs on the board in their 20 overs.
Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls and added 76 runs for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya.
Hardik himself hit an unbeaten 30 off just 19 balls and said that Mumbai Indians should be happy with the score they put on the board even as some felt that Kieron Pollard coming in could have added a few more to the total.
"To be honest, we should be happy with the score. Didn't think we would get this much when we lost a couple of quick wickets, but SKY played a fine innings -- just showed the courage (after being hit on the helmet), shows the character in the team," he said.
Suryakumar was hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer as the batsman had looked to move inside the crease and hit the pacer from outside off into the square-leg region. The extra pace got the better of Suryakumar and the ball crashed into his helmet. Luckily, the blow was absorbed by the helmet and the batsman resumed his innings after being checked on by the physio.
Asked about the young brigade doing well, Hardik said that the team has players who can get the job done and love the responsibility that comes with being part of the team.
"We have players who can get the job done any day, we do talk about it, everyone will take responsibility," he said.
The dew has so far played a big role in the second innings of the evening games, but Hardik said he was not too sure about it and would need to see once they take the field. "Don't know about dew, I need to step out and have a look," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor