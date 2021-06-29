Swiss win appreciated, but ex-footballers say don't revile Mbappe

The footballing world was left dazed following world champions France's defeat to 4-5 in the penalty shootout during the Euro 2020 round-of-16 match here on Monday night.

knocked France out of the tournament to secure a quarter-final clash against Spain after Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer denied French striker Kylian Mbappe's spot kick in the shootout.

Both teams were tied 3-3 at the end of extra time.

England footballer-turned-commentator Gary Lineker went all out to congratulate on their achievement, posting a series of tweets to appreciate manager Vladimir Petkovic's boys.

"What a game. What a tournament. What a day. What a Sommer," tweeted the great, appreciating Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer's save.

Sommer dived to his right and got a strong hand to Mbappe's effort, swatting it away to send the Swiss through.

In another tweet, Lineker, who is regarded as one of the greatest English strikers, wrote, "Switzerland have been sensational and deserve massive credit for going for it and attacking from the first minute to the last. How should be played."

Another England footballer, Michael Owen, who played for Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid, tweeted, "What a day of I'm going to have to revise my predictions now that France are out. You guessed it . It's coming home [emoticon: England flag]."

While the social media was unforgiving towards Mbappe posting memes of the PSG striker, the legendary Pele tweeted, "Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe."

Daniel Sturridge, the 31-year-old striker who has donned the England jersey and played for several top Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, said the social media should not revile Mbappe for the missed penalty.

"Everyone needs to chill with the jokes and show some love and support to the young talent @KMbappe. This guy is world class at 22! He will only get better and learn from tonight. Can't wait to see your comeback and be even better next season bro, stay strong [emoticon: heart]," he said.

French coach Didier Deschamps too said fans shouldn't be critical of Mbappe for the failed penalty, saying, "Kylian Mbappe is incredibly sad, as are all the players, but nobody can be upset with him as he took on the responsibility of taking the fifth penalty."

