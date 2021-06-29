Swiss win appreciated, but ex-footballers say don't revile Mbappe

-
ALSO READ
Penalty misses at historically high rate at Uefa Euro 2020
Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020
Euro 2020: Mbappe 'immensely sad' after failed penalty against Switzerland
Switzerland bids to end run of last-16 losses at Euro 2020
ISL: Kerala Blasters appoint Ivan Vukomanovic as new head coach
-
The footballing world was left dazed following world champions France's defeat to Switzerland 4-5 in the penalty shootout during the Euro 2020 round-of-16 match here on Monday night.
Switzerland knocked France out of the tournament to secure a quarter-final clash against Spain after Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer denied French striker Kylian Mbappe's spot kick in the shootout.
Both teams were tied 3-3 at the end of extra time.
England footballer-turned-commentator Gary Lineker went all out to congratulate Switzerland on their achievement, posting a series of tweets to appreciate manager Vladimir Petkovic's boys.
"What a game. What a tournament. What a day. What a Sommer," tweeted the football great, appreciating Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer's save.
Sommer dived to his right and got a strong hand to Mbappe's effort, swatting it away to send the Swiss through.
In another tweet, Lineker, who is regarded as one of the greatest English strikers, wrote, "Switzerland have been sensational and deserve massive credit for going for it and attacking from the first minute to the last. How football should be played."
Another England footballer, Michael Owen, who played for Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid, tweeted, "What a day of football. I'm going to have to revise my predictions now that France are out. You guessed it . It's coming home [emoticon: England flag]."
While the social media was unforgiving towards Mbappe posting memes of the PSG striker, the legendary Pele tweeted, "Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe."
Daniel Sturridge, the 31-year-old striker who has donned the England jersey and played for several top Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, said the social media should not revile Mbappe for the missed penalty.
"Everyone needs to chill with the jokes and show some love and support to the young talent @KMbappe. This guy is world class at 22! He will only get better and learn from tonight. Can't wait to see your comeback and be even better next season bro, stay strong [emoticon: heart]," he said.
French coach Didier Deschamps too said fans shouldn't be critical of Mbappe for the failed penalty, saying, "Kylian Mbappe is incredibly sad, as are all the players, but nobody can be upset with him as he took on the responsibility of taking the fifth penalty."
--IANS
akm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor