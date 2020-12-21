Sydney, Brisbane Tests could be switched following new Covid-19 cluster

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS boxing day Test: Burns cleared for 2nd Test, Pucovski ruled out
India couldn't replicate defensive batting in 2nd innings: Adam Gilchrist
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ponting backs Burns as opener in Australia playing 11
IND vs AUS: India can use Pant as 'X-factor' for 2nd Test, says Karthik
Rahane not worried about poor run in NZ ahead of Ind vs Aus Test series
-
The third and the fourth Test of the ongoing series between Australia and India, currently scheduled to be played in Sydney and Brisbane next month, could be switched following a new Covid-19 cluster in Sydney.
According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia are mulling over the idea of taking the third Test to The Gabba and switching the fourth match of the series to the Sydney Cricket Ground. According to the cricket board, the leading option was still to play third Test in Sydney but if not, the third match could be played in Brisbane from January 7-11 and the fourth one could be played in Sydney from January 15-19, the report further said.
The plan of holding the third Test in Brisbane has surfaced as it would allow the Australian and Indian teams, and television broadcast crews, to cross borders more easily.
If the Queensland government decides to close its border to people from Sydney due to the growing Covid-19 cluster in Sydney then it could make it impossible to travel from Sydney to Brisbane.
Another option which CA could look upon is to host the next two Tests in Melbourne, where the series will resume on Boxing Day (December 26) as it would require less movement for the administrators and broadcasters.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday announced increased restrictions as she revealed 30 new cases of community transmission, 28 of them linked to the Avalon outbreak and the other two from the northern beaches as well, the SMH report stated.
Australia have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series, following their emphatic eight-wicket win over India in the first Test played at the Adelaide Oval.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor