Team India's new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa ahead of T20 World Cup

As the cricketers prepare for the T20 World Cup, MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian team, marked the launch of the new Team India 'Billion Cheers Jersey' with a scintillating light show at the in Dubai, one of the host cities for the tournament on Wednesday.

It was a night to remember for all cricket fans who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the brand new jersey of the Indian cricket team.

In a video posted by the MPL Sports, on their Twitter handle, the was shown brightly lit with the new jersey.

"For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?" tweeted the MPL Sports.