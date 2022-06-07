Tickets for first T20 almost sold out, golf carts for senior citizens

-
-
The first T20 between India and South on Thursday is set to be a sell out with 94 percent tickets already sold at the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley.
An international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019.
"94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.
Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale.
In its effort to improve fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart to enter the stadium," he said.
Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.
"Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times," Manchanda added.
