Tokyo 2020: Pugilist Pooja Rani storms into quarter-finals of Olympics

Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. Rani defeated Chaib 5-0 on Wednesday.
Rani took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in her favour. The Indian pugilist continued from where she left off and she took the match quite comprehensively, not allowing Chaib to come back in the following next two rounds.
On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.
On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1.
