Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu promised free movie tickets for life

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Governments are showering crores on Olympic silver medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. A multiplex chain has now announced that it will celebrate Mirabai's historic win by giving her free tickets to watch as many movies as she wishes during her lifetime.
And as an incentive for the remaining Indians in the fray for Olympic medals, Inox Leisure Limited has promised the same treat to any sportsperson returning home with a medal.
The other Indian athletes competing in Tokyo, too, have not been left out of the bonanza. Inox, which operates 648 multiplexes across the country, will give all those who qualified to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics free movie tickets for a year.
"INOX takes immense pride in all the endeavours of #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020. We are happy to announce free movie tickets for lifetime for all the medal winners and for one year for all the other athletes #AayegaIndia #INOXForTeamIndia #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Respect #JaiHind," a tweet from the official handle read.
--IANS
dc/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor