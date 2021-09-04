Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in SL3 men's singles

-
India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes.
The first game went back and forth, but it was Sarkar who managed to hold his own, winning it 22-20.
The Indian shuttler carried forward his momentum and ended up winning the match in straight games.
Earlier on Saturday, Manoj Sarkar had lost the men's singles SL3 semi-final match in straight sets in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
Daniel Bethell of Great Britain defeated Manoj 21-8, 21-10 in the semi-final clash to seal the match in 38 minutes.
Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat won the final to take home the gold medal.
