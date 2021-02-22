Took us an hour to get used to size of new Motera stadium: Hardik Pandya

-
ALSO READ
India vs England: Expect Motera's new wicket to help spinners, says Rohit
IND vs ENG: Reverse swing to not play a part in 3rd Test, says Anderson
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
Thing about being a Test batsman is that you handle all conditions: Stokes
India vs England 3rd Test: Motera pitch has lot of grass, says Anderson
-
India's star cricketers took about an hour to get used to the size of the newly refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Motera near Ahmedabad, said all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The stadium's capacity was expanded to 1,10,000, making it the largest cricket stadium in the world, and it will host its first international match when India face England for the third Test starting on February 24.
"To be honest, to be in the word's largest stadium, we actually cannot wait to have the fans around and see the atmosphere, which will be tremendous," said Pandya in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"All the boys loved it, I think, for us, it took almost one hour to get used to the size of the ground, the kind of facilities it has provided us, I feel really, really proud that we have this in India, where we can host so many people and we can have wonderful games here," he said.
Pandya said that there is a gym that is attached to the dressing room which is something he has never seen before.
"To be honest, I have not seen a gym connected to my dressing room... for the first time I think I have seen a gym connected to the dressing room, which is fantastic," he said.
"I can't thank the GCA (Gujarat Cricket Association) enough and all the people who have worked really hard to make a stadium so wonderful that we can't wait to actually come back again and play here," he further said.
--IANS
rkm/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor