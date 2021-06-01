Trent Boult to miss both England Tests, to play only WTC final vs India

-
ALSO READ
Sales recovery, margin expansion mark Q3 revival for retail major Trent
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
IPL 2021: Will look to finish campaign if I get a chance, says Trent Boult
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
-
New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult will arrive on Friday but will be available only for World Test Championship final against India from June 18. Left-armer Boult, who is already skipping the first Test against England that begins at Lord's on Wednesday, will also miss second Test against Joe Roots team at Edgbaston from June 10.
"I don't think you will see Trent [Boult] in the two Test matches here," said NZ coach Gary Stead while speaking to media ahead of the first Test.
"He arrives on Friday and our planning and what we are looking at doing with Trent is having him ready for the World Test Championship final," added Stead.
Boult, who represented Mumbai Indians in the suspended Indian Premier League flew straight to New Zealand from India to spend time with family and did not go to England like Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner did.
The 31-year-old had to spend two weeks in isolation on return to New Zealand and managed to get out only on May 23. Since then he has been staying at home in Mount Maunganui, training at Bay Oval.
"He has been home and he has had a week of bowling over there, which has been great, after the fair amount of isolation time at the end of the IPL, but our view with Trent right now is it is unlikely that he will play the Test in Edgbaston, and he is more likely to be just available for the one-off Test," said Stead.
Boult has played four Tests in England and taken 21 wickets with two five-wicket hauls. Overall, he has played 10 Tests against England and picked 48 wickets with four five-wicket hauls.
The Kiwis will play left-armer Neil Wagner alongside Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson in the two Tests against England.
--IANS
kh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor