Triathlon allows transgender women in female category with tighter rules

-
ALSO READ
Trans athletes barred from int'l rugby league over perceived 'risks'
New 'open' category in elite swimming
TMS Ep206: India Inc succession strategy, Viren Shetty, markets, swimming
Ukraine war: Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships
CWG Day 2: India eyes gold in weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics
-
The Olympic sport of triathlon said Wednesday transgender women can continue to compete in its female category at international events, though it imposed tougher eligibility rules.
World Triathlon is taking a less strict line than swimming's governing body FINA which effectively banned transgender athletes from international women's competitions in June and proposed creating an open category.
Triathlon's policy of requiring transgender athletes to show a lower maximum level of testosterone 2.5 nanomoles per liter maintained for at least two years is in line with cycling's rules announced in June.
Any transgender woman who has competed as a male in any sporting competition must wait at least four years before being allowed to compete in women's events, World Triathlon said.
Triathlon is an endurance test with the women's Olympic event requiring athletes to complete a 1.5-kilometer (0.9-mile) swim, 40 km (25 miles) cycling and a 10-km (6.2-mile) run.
The policy that we have just approved shows that we are prioritizing the fairness principle but showing inclusiveness, World Triathlon president Marisol Casado said in a statement.
It is fully aligned with the IOC's recommendation, and similar to what other (governing bodies) have done in the last months, said Casado, who is an International Olympic Committee member alongside International Cycling Union (UCI) leader David Lappartient.
The UCI cited the important role played by muscle strength and power in cycling when deciding its rules.
World Triathlon said its policy will take effect in 30 days' time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor