Virat Kohli's 100th Test against Sri Lanka to be played behind closed doors

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4 is going to be without the spectators behind the closed doors.
"First test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," said Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI.
India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the leadership of Rohit Sharma who is leading India for the first time in Test matches.
Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
