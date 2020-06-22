Vivian Richards recalls how he felt after Clive Llyod lifted 1975 WC trophy

Former legendary West Indies batsman Vivian Richards, recalling maiden World Cup victory in 1975, said, "what a feeling it was when the skipper lifted that trophy".

Taking to Twitter Richards wrote, "45 Years to this iconic moment at the @HomeOfCricket. What a moment, what a feeling it was when the skipper lifted that trophy. First ever Men's World Champions! Though I couldn't contribute with the bat, my fielding did recoup it I guess @windiescricket."



45 Years to this iconic moment at the @HomeOfCricket. What a moment, what a feeling it was when the skipper lifted that trophy. First ever Men's World Champions!



Though I couldn't contribute with the bat, my fielding did recoup it I guess @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/yPrOPiGcEB — Sir (@ivivianrichards) June 21, 2020

On June 21 in 1975, West Indies won the first edition of the Cricket World Cup. The Clive Lloyd-side became champion after defeating Australia in the final.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Windies put on 291/8 in the allotted sixty overs, owing to Lloyd's knock of 102 runs from just 85 balls.



Rohan Kanhai also scored 55 runs from 105 balls, while in the end, Deryck Murray played a quickfire knock of 14 runs from 10 balls.

For Australia, Gary Gilmour took a five-wicket haul and conceded just 48 runs from his 12 overs.

Chasing 292, Alan Turner and Ian Chappell played knocks of 40 and 62 respectively to put Australia in a good position.

However, produced three run-outs to turn the tide of the match as Chappell and Turner both were dismissed owing to Richards' brilliance. Keith Boyce scalped four wickets for the Windies and as a result, Australia was bowled out for 274.

As a result, West Indies won the World Cup final by 17 runs and Lloyd ended up lifting the inaugural World Cup title.

So far 12 editions of the Men's Cricket World Cup have been played, and Australia has managed to win the tournament maximum number of times (five).

West Indies and India have won the tournament two times each, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England all have won the tournament once.