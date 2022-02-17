Was nervous at start, winning MoM is dream come true for me, says Bishnoi

-
India spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that he was nervous initially during his debut T20I, but his aim was always to do the best for the Men in Blue.
Ravi Bishnoi's two-wicket haul was backed up by quality knocks by Rohit Sharma (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
"Feeling better now. It's a dream to play for India and it felt good. I was nervous at the start but wanted to contribute for the team as we know West Indies is one of the strongest teams in T20 cricket. It's slightly a challenge to grip the ball when there's dew. I never thought about this (winning the MoM) but it's a dream come true moment for me," said Bishnoi during the post-match presentation.
In the end, Suryakumar (34*) and Venkatesh Iyer (24*) ensured that India register a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.
Earlier, Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each.
With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the second T20I will now be played on Friday at the same venue.
