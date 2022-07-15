We will work on bettering our performance at CWG 2022: Navneet Kaur

-
ALSO READ
Savita to lead India in Hockey Pro League games vs Belgium, Argentina & US
Fit-again Rani returns, Savita to lead India vs Netherlands in Pro League
Schopman looking to build on good run ahead of Pro League and World Cup
FIH Pro League: India to play double header against Germany on April 14-15
FIH Hockey 5s: India emerges champions, beats Poland 6-4 in final
-
The FIH World Cup did not go as expected for the Indian women's hockey team but striker Navneet Kaur on Thursday said the side will look to better its performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India finished ninth in the World Cup.
The team began the campaign with a 1-1 draw against England. In its next match, it was held to a 1-1 draw by China. India's final group stage match ended in a 3-4 defeat to New Zealand.
India had a chance to go to the quarterfinals despite finishing third in the group stage. However, they missed out on the opportunity to finish in the top 8 after a 0-1 loss to Spain.
Speaking about India's loss to Spain, Navneet said, "When we lost the match against Spain, we were utterly disappointed but knew we had to quickly put that match behind us and focus on the upcoming games against Canada and Japan.
"The only thing we wanted was to register good wins against these two teams and finish our World Cup campaign on a positive note," she continued.
In their 9th-16th place game, India defeated Canada 2-3 via shootout after the game was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
Following that, India defeated Japan 3-1 in the 9th-12th place match on Wednesday night at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa to finish ninth in the final standings.
"I feel we could have done even better against Canada and not let the match go into a shootout. But we missed many chances in the circle. Against Japan, it was important we improvised our chances and we pushed them from the word go," Navneet further said.
India will kick off their CWG campaign against Ghana on July 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor