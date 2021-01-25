WI vs BAN 3rd ODI: West Indies needs 298 runs to avoid series sweep

-
Bangladesh laid a platform for a series sweep against the West Indies after posting 297-6 on Monday in the third and final one-day cricket international.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to a challenging total after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Tamim scored 64 from 80 balls at the top of the order to establish the innings while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah paced the innings toward the end. All three scored 64.
Shakib made a patient 51, his first half century since returning to cricket following a suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches.
Bangladesh lost Liton Das without scoring in the first over before Nazmul Hossain was trapped lbw by Kyle Mayers for 20, leaving Bangladesh at 38-2 in ninth over.
A 93-run third-wicket stand between Tamim and Shakib steadied the innings.
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph broke the partnership, dismissing Tamim, and then Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer.
Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim shared 72 off 58 balls for the fifth wicket to keep the scoring rate up.
Bangladesh won the first two matches by six wickets and seven wickets respectively.
