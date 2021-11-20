Will think about participation in IPL 2022, there's lot of time: Dhoni

-
ALSO READ
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa League finals
Clash of IPL, Caribbean league may leave no breathing space for cricketers
BCCI extends date for buying ITT documents for new IPL teams till Oct 20
Indian Premier League: Bairstow, Malan pull out, citing personal reasons
-
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday said that he will decide whether he will play for the franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
He also said that there is a lot of time so he does not need to make the decision in a hurry.
"I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni at an event in Chennai.
Earlier, after winning the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni remained tight-lipped regarding his participation in the next year's edition of the tournament.
For IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK.
"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.
However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor