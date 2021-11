Will think about participation in IPL 2022, there's lot of time: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday said that he will decide whether he will play for the franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He also said that there is a lot of time so he does not need to make the decision in a hurry.

"I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni at an event in Chennai.

Earlier, after winning the 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni remained tight-lipped regarding his participation in the next year's edition of the tournament.

For 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind.

