India played better cricket and didn't give us chance, says Southee

New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee feels that Rohit-Sharma led side completely outplayed the Kiwis in the second T20I.
KL Rahul (65) and Rohit (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 154 to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday.
Southee said India played better cricket and didn't give New Zealand the chance to bounce back in the second innings.
"Credit to India, they pulled it back nicely after the first six overs. They played better cricket and didn't give us a chance with the bat as well. It was wet for both teams and it was only slightly more in the second innings," said Southee in the post-match presentation.
"We knew dew would be a factor, but India were too good on this day. We will now go to a new venue, a quick turnaround, and we'll assess when we get to Kolkata," he added.
Chasing 154, India cruised along with 16 balls to spare as Rohit and Rahul stitched a 117-run opening stand.
However, New Zealand bowlers got a sigh of relief when Rahul was sent back by the skipper Southee in the 14th over. Rohit continued the carnage and also brought up his half-century.
But, Southee struck back again and dismissed Rohit and Surya Kumar Yadav in the 16th over.
The Kiwi skipper's spell came a little late, as Rishabh Pant smashed two sixes in two deliveries to see India home with 16 balls to spare. The Men in Blue have now 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
