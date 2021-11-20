AB de Villers has had massive impact on my career, says Harshal Patel

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here
IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS playing 11: Punjab makes three changes in its line-up
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR playing 11: Hasaranga, Bharat to make debut for RCB
IPL 2021 RR vs RCB playing 11: George Garton makes debut for RCB today
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Highlights: Harshal's hat-trick takes RCB to victory
-
India pacer Harshal Patel said he has been a silent observer of AB de Villiers and the former South African batter has had a massive impact on the fast bowler's career.
De Villiers, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. Harshal -- ABD's teammate in the franchise -- spoke about the star batter and the impact he has had on his game during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
"AB de Villers has had a massive impact on my career. I always have been a silent observer of him. When we were about to start the UAE-leg (IPL), I had asked him about how do I reduce my big overs. He said if the batter hits you on good deliveries, make sure you don't change the way of your bowling," Harshal said after India defeated New Zealand in the second T20I.
"That's something which stayed with me throughout the second leg of IPL and it will stay with me throughout my cricketing career," he added.
De Villiers played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind Kohli.
Coming to the second T20I, India sealed the series with a 2-0 lead after registering a thumping seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Friday.
Harshal, who made his India debut, exuded confidence and said he knew he could perform at the highest level. "I knew I could play at the highest level. I could do well at the highest level with both bat and ball. So my process was always driven by my internal drive to constantly get better and actualize my potential. Never at any moment, I felt that the dream is running away from me," said Harshal in the post-match press conference.
"I always felt that if you put in the work, have patience then things will eventually go in your favour. I am someone who looks at things with a long term perspective," he added.
The India pacer did admit that it was difficult for him to bowl in the second T20I due to the dew factor which made sure he wasn't able to execute his yorkers perfectly.
"Definitely when dew comes in you cannot always control the ball. Especially with my yorkers and slower yorkers the margin of error is less when the ball is dry. With the dew, it becomes difficult to grip the ball. It was difficult to bowl as I couldn't use my two main weapons (yorkers and slower yorkers) in the second T20I," he signed off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor