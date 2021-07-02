Wimbledon: Ankita Raina-Lauren Davis bow out of Women's Doubles

-
ALSO READ
Ankita, Sania to lead India in Billie Jean King Cup WG Play-offs
Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina to represent India at Olympics in Women's Doubles
Ankita Raina to lead Hyderabad Strikers in Tennis Premier League
Ankita wins maiden WTA title, assured of doubles top-100 entry for 1st time
Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after suffering injury in 1st-round match
-
Ankita Raina's debut at Wimbledon's main draw in Women's doubles ended in disappointment as the duo of Ankita and American player Lauren Davis bowed out in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula on Thursday.
The 14th seed thumped the pair of Ankita-Davis 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 10 minutes on Court 11.
Ankita Raina, however, has joined hands with Ramkumar Ramanathan and will compete against fellow Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in the first round of the Mixed Doubles at The Championships on Friday.
Earlier, Sania and her doubles partner Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over the pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women's doubles. Krawczyk, Guarachi gave a tough fight to Sania and Mattek-Sands in the first set. However, the Indian tennis star along with her partner clinched the opening set 7-5.
Riding on the winning momentum, Sania and Mattek-Sands thrashed sixth seed pair of Krawczyk- Guarachi in the second set with a 6-3 win to kick off the quest of Grand Slam in style.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor