Wimbledon: Ankita Raina-Lauren Davis bow out of Women's Doubles

Ankita Raina's debut at Wimbledon's main draw in Women's doubles ended in disappointment as the duo of Ankita and American player Lauren Davis bowed out in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula on Thursday.

The 14th seed thumped the pair of Ankita-Davis 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 10 minutes on Court 11.

Ankita Raina, however, has joined hands with Ramkumar Ramanathan and will compete against fellow Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in the first round of the Mixed Doubles at The Championships on Friday.

Earlier, Sania and her doubles partner Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over the pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women's doubles. Krawczyk, Guarachi gave a tough fight to Sania and Mattek-Sands in the first set. However, the Indian star along with her partner clinched the opening set 7-5.

Riding on the winning momentum, Sania and Mattek-Sands thrashed sixth seed pair of Krawczyk- Guarachi in the second set with a 6-3 win to kick off the quest of Grand Slam in style.

