WPL 2023, MI vs GG Live Score: Kim Garth removes Sciver-Brunt, Mumbai 75/2
Women's Premiere League 2023, MI Women vs GG Live Updates: The Gujarat Giants would look to exact revenge as they face Mumbai Indians in a reverse fixture
Gujarat Giants coach Rachel Haynes and mentor Mithali Raj
Introduction
Gujarat Giants who have won just one match this season, are up against Mumbai Indians who are yet to lose a game in the Women’s Premiere League 2023.
MI vs GG, WPL 2023 Live Score
It is an essential game for the Giants as they must win to remain in the hunt for the trophy. On the other hand, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to continue its dominance.
|Mumbai Indians (Batting)
|Gujarat Giants
|Runs- 83
|Wickets-02
|Run Rate- 6.9
|Overs-12
|Batting
|Bowler
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|Tanuja Kanwar
|Yastika Bhatia
MI vs GG, WPL 2023 Toss
The Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai’s Harmanpreet Kaur.
Gujarat Giants playing 11
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi
Mumbai Indians playing 11
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai