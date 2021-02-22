Women's superb show good warm-up for world youth boxing: Coach

-
ALSO READ
US, Russia to hold another round of nuclear arms talks in Finland
Indian boxers assured of 12 medals at Adriatic Pearl in Montenegro
Infosys completes acquisition of Czech-based GuideVision in Europe
Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport on trial basis
Players, officials of Azerbaijan soccer club warned for military salute
-
An outstanding performance by the Indian boxing team at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro, is the first step towards our preparation for next month's World Youth Championships in Poland, said the Indian team coach Bhaskar Bhatt on Monday.
The 19-member Indian boxing team, including 10 women, gave a good account of their prowess, winning as many as 12 medals, 10 of them being clinched by women. The women also won all five gold medals while the two medals the men won were bronze medals. The rest of the silver and bronze were won by women. The women's squad, featuring boxers below the age of 18, was also declared the 'Best Team of the Tournament'.
With global competition resuming after more than a year due to the Covid-enforced lockdown, the Indian officials accompanying the team ensured the youngsters got maximum benefit of the six-day long international tour by having extra training sessions apart from the main competition.
"We made efforts to arrange sparring sessions with teams like Finland, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. The Indians who had finished their events had an hour sparring session with them daily. This was aimed at gaining as much experience as possible. It was very productive as our boxers got the opportunity to train with players from other countries," Indian team coach Bhaskar Bhatt told IANS.
In a massive exercise, the local Budva boxing club had to shift the competition venue outside the coastal town of Budva that was locked down due to a surge in coronavirus cases a week before the competition.
"There was only one makeshift boxing ring at the team hotel. Thus, we utilised whatever space was available. The morning sessions were conducted in the weighing hall that wasn't used in the early hours of the day," the Indian team coach said of the challenging time.
--IANS
nns/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor