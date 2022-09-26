Women's T20 World Cup: Fargana's half-ton guides Bangladesh to beat Ireland

Fargana Hoque scored a breezy half-century and leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed grabbed three wickets as Bangladesh defeated Ireland by seven runs to emerge champions in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 here.

The two teams have already qualified to play in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year by virtue of securing a place in the final of the Qualifier.

Electing to bat first in the Qualifier final, Bangladesh posted a below-par 120/8 that was helped by Fargana Hoque's 61 off 55 balls. Only one other Bangladesh batter managed to make double digits as Ireland came up with some riveting bowling display.

Fargana made just over half of the team runs from the top of the order, but the lack of support and the regular fall of wickets at the other end meant that she could not quite accelerate much as Bangladesh finished on 120/8.

Ireland skipper Laura Delany starred with the ball with 3/27 while Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Sanjida Akter and Nahida Akter reduced Ireland to 24/3, taking out the top order of the of the European side. Delany and Eimear Richardson tried to put up a fight, but Bangladesh struck again to sink Ireland further, according to ICC.

Kelly and Murray then injected late momentum into the Ireland innings, taking them from 76/8 to within touching distance of the target. The partnership gave Ireland hopes of a title win at the Qualifiers, but 15 runs off the final over was still a huge ask, and they eventually fell seven runs short.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Women 120/8 in 20 overs (Fargana Hoque 61; Laura Delany 3/27) beat Ireland Women 113/9(Arlene Kelly 28 not out; Rumana Ahmed 3/24, Shohely Akhter 2/20) by seven runs.

--IANS

akm/

