Yuvraj Singh picks Rishabh Pant as potential successor to captain Kohli

Having watched Rishabh Pant in action as skipper of Delhi Capitals, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is mighty impressed. He thinks the young wicket-keeper has a shrewd mind behind his chirpy, carefree attitude and could be a candidate to take over as India captain someday.
Though Virat Kohli has been the undisputed leader of the Indian team since he took charge from MS Dhoni in 2017 -- and there seems to be no threat to his leadership -- Yuvraj has put forward an early successor to take over once Kohli's tenure comes to an end.
Pant took charge of Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021 and helped them win six out of eight games, thus finishing on top of the points table before the league was suspended.
"I also see Rishabh as a potential Indian captain. Because he is jumpy, chirpy, and talks around. But I feel he surely has a smart brain as well because I saw him when he was captaining in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. He did an incredible job. So, people should look at him as the next captain of the Indian team in the coming years," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Since making his India debut in 2017, 23-year-old Pant has cemented his place in the squad after initially facing some questions over his wicket-keeping.
