JUST IN
POCO X5 Pro 5G with 108MP triple camera set-up, Qualcomm SD 778G launched
Indian IT services industry's growth might drop in near to mid-term: Icra
Samsung's password manager 'Samsung Pass' now supports Windows 11, 10
VIL partners with Motorola for 5G connectivity across smartphone portfolio
Jabra Elite 5 wireless earphones with hybrid ANC launched: Details here
Apple may introduce high-end iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024 along with iPhone 16
HP India unveils OMEN Playground stores for gamers to use HP gaming devices
POCO X5 Pro 5G India launch today: How to watch livestream & what to expect
Twitter fixes bug that showed users 'this tweet is unavailable': Musk
WhatsApp rolls out longer group subjects, descriptions on iOS beta: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
POCO X5 Pro 5G with 108MP triple camera set-up, Qualcomm SD 778G launched
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

$20 bn worth 5G smartphones shipped in India in 2022, shipments rise 74%

Samsung led the 5G segment with 23 per cent market share, followed by OnePlus with 15 per cent market share

Topics
smartphones | 5G | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The 5G smartphone shipment share in India increased to 31 per cent in 2022, with 5G shipments growing 74 per cent (year-on-year), a report showed on Tuesday.

5G smartphones worth $20 billion (in value) were shipped in the country in 2022.

Samsung led the 5G segment with 23 per cent market share, followed by OnePlus with 15 per cent market share.

"Driven by a resilient consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, the premium smartphone market continued to gain traction. In fact, the uber-premium smartphone segment (Rs 1,00,000 and above) grew a whopping 95 per cent YoY," said Menka Kumari, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

However, the overall mobile market in India declined 17 per cent YoY in 2022 and smartphone shipments declined 8 per cent YoY.

"All said, the overall smartphone market continued to post a decline, driven by the tough market conditions in H2 2022," Kumari added.

On a quarterly basis, the smartphone shipments declined by 28 per cent in Q4 2022.

However, the Premium smartphone segment and the super-premium smartphone segment saw shipments increasing by 12 per cent and 41 per cent YoY, respectively.

Xiaomi (21 per cent), Samsung (19 per cent) and Vivo (14 per cent) captured the top three spots in the smartphone market, followed by realme (14 per cent) and OPPO (10 per cent).

The overall feature phone segment declined by 34 per cent YoY, driven by the weak consumer sentiment, owing to high device prices.

"We anticipate the tough macroeconomic conditions to persist in the first half of the year. The silver lining continues to be the growth in 5G smartphone shipments. It will be a big year for 5G in India," said Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on smartphones

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 11:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU