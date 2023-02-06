JUST IN
Technology » News
Business Standard

HP India unveils OMEN Playground stores for gamers to use HP gaming devices

The company plans to open 40 OMEN Playground stores across the country this year. As of now, eight OMEN Playground stores are functioning in seven cities

Topics
HP Inc | Omen by HP | gaming industry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

HP Inc
Photo: Bloomberg

HP India on Monday introduced OMEN Playground stores, which will allow gamers to play on HP gaming devices and gears, including OMEN, Victus and Hyper X.

The company plans to open 40 OMEN Playground stores across the country this year. As of now, eight OMEN Playground stores are functioning in seven cities.

The technology company unveiled eight OMEN Playground stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Ludhiana and Hubli and will soon expand its network of OMEN Playground stores in cities such as Lucknow, Hyderabad, Nashik, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh, HP said in a statement.

"The OMEN playground stores comprise of unique gaming facilities and allow walk-ins to enable an interactive and immersive gaming experience."

The stores are meant to provide a no-cost hub for emerging talent in the Indian gaming industry to engage in the latest technological innovations.

"India in recent years is seen as an emerging, fast-growing hub for the gaming industry. We, at HP, are committed to empower all gamers in India with our innovations," said Vineet Gehani, senior director of consumer sales, HP India.

"With the OMEN Playground stores, we are excited to unleash the gaming potential of gamers -- be it casual or professional. These stores will also provide an opportunity to non-PC gamers to experience the power of HP's PC gaming ecosystem," Gehani added.

According to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022, a future in gaming is envisioned by two-thirds of committed gamers in the country.

"The varied level of gaming facilities in the OMEN Playgrounds will be specially managed by gaming specialists and will have year-long gaming calendar, while being experiential in nature," the company said.

"The OMEN Playground stores provide an opportunity for gamers to engage with the latest devices with their favourite games. Gamers can also choose to purchase any device in the Playgrounds. This unique approach by HP hopes to inspire and motivate the new generation of gamers in India," it added.

--IANS

aj/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on HP Inc

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:45 IST

