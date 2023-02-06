JUST IN
Samsung's password manager 'Samsung Pass' now supports Windows 11, 10

At present, the application only supports Windows 11 and Windows 10, and the older versions of Windows will not be compatible

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role

South Korean tech giant Samsung's password manager application, Samsung Pass, is now available for Windows 11 and 10.

Users can now download the password manager from the Windows store, reports Gizmochina.

At present, the application only supports Windows 11 and Windows 10, and the older versions of Windows will not be compatible. Samsung Pass is a password manager designed to keep track of all of the users' login information for several websites and accounts at once.

It improves security even further and minimises the need to remember numerous login credentials. The password manager's ability to synchronise login information between a Windows PC, smartphone and tablet, is one of its key features. It supports iris authentication and uses biometric authentication.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had teased that it would merge its mobile payment solution 'Samsung Pay' and password management application 'Samsung Pass' into 'Samsung Wallet' in India on January 31 with more exciting features.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 16:05 IST

