Airtel, Ericsson claim 500 Mbps download speed on smartphones with new tech

and Swedish networking and telecom on Friday said they have achieved a download speed of over 500 Mbps on during a first-ever live trial in

The speed was achieved during a recent indoor trial of Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) over a live long-term evolution (LTE) network in Delhi-

In an outdoor environment, the peak download speed of more than 400 Mbps was achieved with coverage of about 180 metres from the base station, the companies said in a statement.

"We are pleased to partner to conduct India's first LAA trial which is also a big step towards 5G and networks. LAA is an evolution that can truly unlock the power of LTE networks by leveraging unutilized unlicensed spectrum," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO,

LAA is a as operators evolve their networks to achieve LTE by opening up previously untapped resources of unlicensed spectrum, delivering speeds once thought only possible over fibre.

The technology enables the use of unlicensed spectrum in the 5GHz band in combination with the licensed spectrum.

For the trial, Airtel used one LTE 5 MHz carrier aggregated with three 20 MHz carriers of unlicensed spectrum. Together with 4CC carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM technologies, the trial was conducted using Radio System.

"LAA is a key evolution of and we are pleased to be partnering with Airtel to demonstrate the increased capacity, improved speeds and enhanced user experience through the combination of licensed and unlicensed spectrum," added Nitin Bansal, of Network Solutions, South East Asia, and at Ericsson.