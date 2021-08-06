Airtel unveils solution for digital connectivity needs of small businesses

-
ALSO READ
Airtel fixes minimum monthly rent to Rs 299 for postpaid plans, adds data
Airtel's Q4 PAT declines 11% QoQ to Rs 759 crore; ARPU falls to Rs 145
TPG's Rise Fund to invest $200 mn in Airtel Africa mobile money biz
Airtel Business, Cisco partner for connectivity solutions for enterprises
India needs 3 pvt players in telecom; hope govt offers support: Airtel CEO
-
Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of 'Airtel Office Internet' - a solution for the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs ((Small Office Home Office) and early stage tech startups.
Emerging businesses across India are looking for reliable connectivity and digital productivity tools that enhance efficiency and enable them to serve their customers better, an Airtel release said.
Airtel has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco to launch 'Airtel Office Internet' to accelerate digital transformation of small businesses, the release added.
Airtel Office Internet combines secure high-speed data connectivity, conferencing and business productivity tools as a unified solution with one plan and one bill.
The enterprise grade solution is aimed at the emerging digital connectivity needs of small businesses, SOHOs and early stage tech startups.
Commenting on the launch, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO Airtel Business said: The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation journeys of businesses of all sizes."
Emerging businesses are looking for trusted partners to help them in their journeys by eliminating the complexity of managing multiple relationships, he noted.
Airtel Office Internet combines the telco's network and partner ecosystem to bring-to-market tailor-made solutions for India's unique needs, Chitkara added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU