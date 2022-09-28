JUST IN
CERT-In warns WhatsApp users of bugs that remote attackers can exploit
Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India: Ericcson report
5G-adoption readiness in India twice that of the UK and the US: Report
Sony Expands its Wireless Speaker X-Series Range with 3 New Models
Upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro may come with minor upgrades: Reports
iPhone 14's India production soon after global launch shows maturity: Moody
Intel Unison: What is it, rollout timeline, supported platforms, and more
India leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication: Report
WhatsApp rolls out Apple FaceTime Links-like feature: Here is how it works
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may look similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
You are here: Home » Technology » News
CERT-In warns WhatsApp users of bugs that remote attackers can exploit
Business Standard

Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping

Amazon said the $139.99 sleep device, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it

Topics
Amazon | AI to monitor sleep

Reuters 

Halo Rise, Amazon, sleep tracker
Amazon's Halo Rise

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced a contactless device to monitor customers' sleep as well as a new version of the Kindle which allows users to write on the e-reader.

Amazon said the $139.99 sleep device, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it. The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up.

Like many technology companies, Amazon has invested in health-tracking gadgets for consumers, at times drawing regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect like body fat percentage via a fitness wristband called Halo.

Amazon has said privacy is foundational to its work and that the sleep tracker will encrypt health data.

Its new e-reader, the Kindle Scribe, is priced at $339.99, the e-commerce company said at its annual devices and services event.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 22:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU